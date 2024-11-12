Jamie Joseph unveils 2025 Highlanders squad

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Tasman utility, a couple of props with Super Rugby experience in Australia and a veteran loose forward from Otago by way of Japan feature in the Highlanders squad for 2025.

Returning coach Jamie Joseph today unveiled his 38-man squad for the new season, his first at the helm in nine years.

Most of the squad had previously been announced, or at least widely forecast, but there are still a few healthy talking points.

Tasman first five Taine Robinson, 25, has had preseason experience with the Crusaders.

He will compete with incumbent Cameron Millar and Ajay Faleafaga for the Highlanders No 10 jersey but, crucially, can cover fullback, where the Highlanders are a little light while Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is sidelined with a neck injury.

Two props, Sosefo Kautai and Josh Bartlett, arrive from Australian Super Rugby sides but both are Kiwis.

Kautai impressed in his time at the Brumbies, while Bay of Plenty prop Bartlett had a handful of appearances for the Force.

A surprise addition is Lui Naeata.

The 30-year-old Tongan loose forward played three games for Otago this season before succumbing to injury.

He has years of experience in the Japanese league, where no doubt former Japan coach Jamie Joseph saw plenty of him.

TK Howden joins the loose forward squadron from the Hurricanes, while the Highlanders had already announced the signing of Bay of Plenty flanker Veveni Lasaqa.

Unusually, there are just two specialist locks — Fabian Holland and Mitch Dunshea — named in the squad following the departures of Max Hicks (France), Pari Pari Parkinson (Japan) and Will Tucker (Hurricanes).

Cover in the second-row appears to be provided only by Oliver Haig and Will Stodart.

There is a look of stability about the backs.

Apart from Robinson, the only completely new faces are previously announced ex-Blues recruit Caleb Tangitau and Southland speedster Michael Manson, whose elevation will be popular in Stags country.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen returns from injury and is joined in the midfield by Otago youngster Josh Whaanga.

Midfield back Josh Timu and loose forward Tom Sanders are unavailable due to injury.

"We have a squad full of talented and motivated players, and we know that the fans in Dunedin and across the region are looking forward to seeing this team grow and perform on the field," Joseph said.

"This region has a proud rugby history, and it’s our responsibility to make sure we honour that by playing with passion and commitment.

"We’re not just developing players on the field, but also people who represent the values of this community."

HIGHLANDERS SQUAD

Forwards: Ethan de Groot (Southland), Daniel Lienert-Brown (Canterbury), Josh Bartlett (BOP), Saula Ma’u (Otago), Rohan Wingham (Otago), Sosefo Kautai (Waikato), Henry Bell (Otago), Jack Taylor (Southland), Soane Vikena (Auckland), Fabian Holland (Otago), Mitch Dunshea (Southland), Oliver Haig (Otago), Lui Naeta (Otago), Will Stodart (Otago) TK Howden (Manawatu), Sean Withy (Southland), Hayden Michaels (Southland), Veveni Lasaqa (BOP), Hugh Renton (Tasman), Nikora Broughton (BOP).

Backs: Folau Fakatava (Hawke’s Bay), Nathan Hastie (Otago), James Arscott (Otago), Cameron Millar (Otago), Ajay Faleafaga (Otago), Taine Robinson (Tasman), Jake Te Hiwi (Otago), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Otago), Tanielu Tele’a (Auckland), Josh Whaanga (Otago), Sam Gilbert (Otago), Michael Manson (Southland), Caleb Tangitau (Auckland), Jonah Lowe (Hawkes Bay), Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman), Jona Nareki (Otago), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki), Finn Hurley (Otago).