Youngsters Millar and Taylor to start against Brumbies

Cameron Millar is set for just his second start in the Highlanders' No 10 jersey. Photo: Getty Images

Two of the Highlanders’ young brigade and their second international star will be thrust into action against the Brumbies on Saturday.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has made a predictable shuffle to a team buoyant after beating the Waratahs in Sydney, but he has also made a couple of bold calls.

The names that stick out for the clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium are at first five and hooker.

Cameron Millar, 21, will make just his second start in Super Rugby in the No 10 jersey, and 20-year-old Southlander Jack Taylor will get his first in No 2.

Welsh first five Rhys Patchell, who has been excellent through three preseason games and the first three rounds of the competition, does not make the match-day squad but his non-selection is purely about rotation.

"Rhys has done an awesome job for us," Dermody said.

"He’s coming off, I guess, an injury-plagued last couple of years, and he’s had six games in a row for us now.

"If you lose your 10 to overload injuries, it becomes a long season."

It feels like Millar has been around a while now but his experience at the top level is still very lean and he has battled to stay healthy.

He made four appearances for the Highlanders last year, starting against the Hurricanes, and managed just two games for Otago in the NPC before being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Millar was on the bench for the first game of the season and has since had a couple of runs for the Bravehearts, and Dermody is confident the young playmaker is ready to shine.

"He’s excited. The cool thing on a Monday is I don’t tell them if they’re starting, so he’s sitting there listening to the team being named, so you get to see the expression on their face when it happens.

"He’s prepared well. He’s in a good spot."

Taylor gets the nod at hooker after Henry Bell started all three previous games.

Young Southland hooker Jack Taylor is set for his first start for the Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images

The fresh-faced Southlander has two Super Rugby appearances off the bench and is seen as a better option to face the Brumbies than Bell or Ricky Jackson.

"He’s had exposure to game time, he’s toured with us, and he’s trained really well," Dermody said.

"He’s a different hooker to both Henry and Ricky. He’s probably a bit more mobile and a bit faster around the field, and when you look at the Brumbies and how they play, I think this is a good game for him."

While Patchell’s lilting Welsh accent will be missing, the Highlanders will still have an exotic voice in the backline.

Martin Bogado, the strapping Pumas winger who managed just three starts last season before getting injured, replaces Jona Nareki on the left flank.

"Martin is a different athlete to Jona," Dermody said.

"He’s very good in the air. The Brumbies have got a very accurate kicking game, so we’re looking to utilise him there.

"It’s also around managing the squad. I guess the benefit of our team is we’ve got pretty level playing ability throughout our team. There’s no real standouts, so we’re really confident in our whole team.

"Martin went to the World Cup. He’s an international outside back. So we’re looking forward to watching him go."

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon is reinstated to the starting XV after being demoted last week for being late to a team meeting, but Sean Withy remains in the reserves.

Everyone had moved on from the disciplinary incident and the issue was closed, Dermody said.

Nikora Broughton moves from openside to No 8 to replace the injured Hugh Renton, and the coach said it was a case of "next man up".

Big lock Pari Pari Parkinson is available for selection but has not made the cut, leaving young utility Oliver Haig to cover the second row.

Highlanders team

v Brumbies, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Saturday, March 16

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogado, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Nikora Broughton, Billy Harmon (captain), Tom Sanders, Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Connor Garden-Bachop.