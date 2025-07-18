Historic opportunity for Rams

Upper Clutha Rams. PHOTO: ODT FILES

It is no surprise that Upper Clutha and Wakatipu are contesting Central Otago premier club rugby’s final in Wānaka tomorrow, having been two of the standout teams for several seasons.

But what is astonishing is that Upper Clutha and Wakatipu have not opposed one another in the Central Otago final for over 50 years.

Upper Clutha club statistician Gary Reid believes the last time the two clubs fought out the final was 1972.

"What was significant about 1972 was that it has been, until now, the only occasion Upper Clutha has won the club title and held the White Horse Trophy simultaneously.

"They are in a position to repeat that achievement on Saturday."

Upper Clutha experienced lean times after that and did not win the club title again until 2018.

Since then, they have developed into a major force in Central Otago rugby, losing only three of their past 41 games across three seasons.

After contesting the final in 2021, when they lost to Cromwell, they went through the 2023 season undefeated until Alexandra knocked them over in the final. But they remedied that last year, giving Alexandra a pasting in the final.

Wakatipu won the title in 2017 (beating Arrowtown) and 2022 (beating Cromwell) but have stumbled at the semifinal stage the past two years.

After eliminating Alexandra 26-7 in the semifinals last weekend, Wakatipu coach Jordan Manihera is confident his team are capable of a truly grand finale.

"I’m happy for us to go into the final as underdogs. The last time we did that, in 2024, we took the White Horse Trophy off them.

"Our mindset is we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Two weeks back, when we played at Wānaka, we didn’t finish off the opportunities we created."

Manihera has not ruled out fullback Conner Hamlin, who has scored 16 tries across two seasons, from playing, even though he suffered a painful rib injury last Saturday.

"He’s a tough rooster — we’ll see how he recovers as the week goes on."

There is little between the two teams as they prepare for the final. Upper Clutha have scored 60 tries and Wakatipu 55. Upper Clutha have conceded 27 tries (but none in the last two games) and Wakatipu 24. With 127 points, Wakatipu captain Rube Peina has overtaken Alexandra’s Tyler Ford as the most prolific scorer in the competition.