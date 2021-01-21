Thursday, 21 January 2021

Impey set to leave role at NZ Rugby

    New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey says he will leave the role "in the coming months".

    Impey, who has been in the role since 2014, stepped down from a similar position at SANZAAR at the end of 2020 to make way for an independent head of the southern hemisphere body.

    "In December I advised the board that my intention was to focus on a succession plan for role of chairman of New Zealand Rugby, which I have held for seven years," Impey told news website Stuff.

    "As such it's my intention to step down from the role in the coming months and a formal announcement will be at the appropriate time."

    Impey has been on the NZR board since 2012. The governing body is scheduled to hold its next annual general meeting in April.

    US private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in the commercial activities of NZR, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters this month.

    Reuters
