Kaitangata hardest opponents

Robin Fesilafai. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Favourite rugby memory?

When we went over to Lawrence in 2016 as an underdog and beat them in the final.

Hardest opponent?

I would say Kai. They’re always the hardest because of the old rivalry with the Clutha boys and between the clubs, and the pride and the silverware we play for. Our mates play for Kai and we go head to head on a Saturday in the afternoon and have a beer after the game.

What rugby player do you admire and why?

Jonah [Lomu]. He’s always the pinnacle for any New Zealand kid who grew up in that era. Jonah changed the game and he was a very humble guy who just went and did his thing and became a superstar.

What do you do to relax?

Have a beer with the mates on Saturday after the game.

If Robin Fesilafai is cooking, what are we eating?

Got to be taro. Boil it, drain the water, chuck in onion mixed with coconut cream, boil it up again and share it with the boys. Some Samoan steroids and you are good to go.