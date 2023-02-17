Kendrick Lynn to coach at Highlanders

Kendrick Lynn crosses for a try for the Highlanders against the Cheetahs at Carisbrook in 2011. Photo: ODT files

Another Highlander is coming home.

Former utility back Kendrick Lynn will rejoin his former team as an assistant coach next year.

Lynn (40) will return from glamour French club Lyon, where he recently stepped up to head coach after six years in various skills and assistant roles and, before that, a spell as a player.

"After nine years living in France, I'm excited to bring home what I have learnt to the Highlanders," Lynn said in a statement.

"I look forward to using my experiences coaching in the Top14 and European competitions to add another dimension to what the Highlanders already do so well, and to continuing the work in place to grow the potential within the group and ultimately win championships.

"I can't wait to reconnect with the people of the region and get among everything that awesome place has to offer."

It is not immediately clear whether Lynn will replace one of the existing Highlanders coaches or simply bolster the new-look coaching staff.

New forwards coach Tom Donnelly is contracted to the Highlanders until the end of next year, new defence coach Dave Dillon is contracted until the end of 2025, new attack coach Richard Whiffin was appointed initially on a one-year deal, and Riki Flutey and Ben Smith round out the coaching team.

Last year, Lynn told the Otago Daily Times he was loving life in Europe but was starting to feel the call of home.

He and wife Becs have daughter Sophie and twin sons Leo and Remy.

Lynn played 36 games for the Highlanders between 2009 and 2012, and represented Southland 61 times.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark was excited to welcome Lynn back on a three-year deal.

“We are delighted to be able to include Kenny in our coaching mix for 2024 and beyond," Clark said.

"His credentials as a former player and his European experiences make him a welcome addition to our talented coaching group.

"We’ve been tracking his progress as a coach over the last few years and the feedback has always been very positive. Great to welcome a former Highlander back into the fold.”

Head coach Clarke Dermody, a former Stags team-mate, believed Lynn would be an asset to the Highlanders.

“Some players stand out for their rugby knowledge, and Kenny was a smart player and has obviously carried that rugby insight into his coaching career," Dermody said.

"I would describe him as a genuine sort of a guy and I know he will work hard with the players to make them better and in essence that’s what I want my coaches to be all about.”

Lynn will return to New Zealand later in the year at the completion of the French Top 14 competition.

Lyon has won 10 of its 17 games and sits third in the table.