Friday, 4 February 2022

6.10 pm

Last-minute penalty wins game for Highlanders

    By Jeff Cheshire
    Marty Banks kicked a late penalty to get the Highlanders over the line against the Crusaders in Weston this afternoon.

    The veteran first five’s kick gave the team a 20-19 win over the Crusaders in their Super Rugby preseason match, played in wet conditions.

    The Highlanders dominated the first half and led 17-7 at the break.

    Winger Mosese Dawai scored a good try up the right wing, while hooker Liam Coleman crashed over from a lineout drive.

    The Crusaders had the better of the second half, after both teams made plenty of changes.

    A penalty try pulled them to within three, before Simon Hickey cleaned up a loose ball and said over to make it 19-17 with 10 minutes to play.

    But Banks has the final say, edging the Highlanders in front for the final minutes.

    The game was played without a crowd.

