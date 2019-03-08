Friday, 8 March 2019

Live updates: Highlanders v Hurricanes

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Live scoring

    Join us from 7.35pm tonight for live updates from the Highlanders' match against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium.

    After a disappointing loss against the Rebels last week, the Highlanders team to face the Hurricanes sees the return of the all important Ben and Aaron Smith.

    However, a young trio has been trusted in the 10, 12 and 13 jerseys between them.

    Josh Ioane returns from fullback to first five-eighth, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen moves one spot in, to second five-eighth.

    They are joined by the hard-hitting Sio Tomkinson at centre, who gets a chance in the starting line-up.

    Richard Buckman gets his first start of the year on the right wing, pairing with Tevita Li.

    Waisake Naholo remains on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment