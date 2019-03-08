Live updates: Highlanders v Hurricanes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Join us from 7.35pm tonight for live updates from the Highlanders' match against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium.
After a disappointing loss against the Rebels last week, the Highlanders team to face the Hurricanes sees the return of the all important Ben and Aaron Smith.
However, a young trio has been trusted in the 10, 12 and 13 jerseys between them.
Josh Ioane returns from fullback to first five-eighth, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen moves one spot in, to second five-eighth.
They are joined by the hard-hitting Sio Tomkinson at centre, who gets a chance in the starting line-up.
Richard Buckman gets his first start of the year on the right wing, pairing with Tevita Li.
Waisake Naholo remains on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench.