Millar rewarded for under-20, club form

Taieri superboot Cameron Millar has been named to start at first five-eighth for Otago in its non-competition match against Wellington in Dunedin tomorrow.

The 19-year-old will be making his first-class debut to complete what has been a meteoric rise this season.

The Southlander made a big impression early this year with some ultra accurate goal-kicking for the Highlanders side at the Super Rugby Aotearoa under-20 tournament in Taupo.

During the 70-17 win against the Barbarians team he converted all 10 of his team’s tries.

He took that form into club rugby, where he stood out for the Eels in his rookie season in the premier grade.

In the final he drilled six penalties to help seal a 21-17 win against Green Island at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 31.

Now he will get a chance to show what he is capable of at the next level.

Otago coach Tom Donnelly said Millar had been training with the team once a week, and the game against Wellington presented the perfect window to give the young man an opportunity.

‘‘I think he’s got a massive future in the game. He is level-headed, he has a great skill set and he is a really good kicker of the ball,’’ Donnelly said.

‘‘He has been on the bench for us — against Manawatu I think — and did not get on. So he has been there a little bit before. He’ll be fine.’’

Millar will be joined in the run-on side by loose forward Sean Withy.

Withy captained the Highlanders under-20 side this season and was named player of the tournament.

His work rate, accuracy and defensive work resulted in his Highlanders development contract being upgraded to a full contract last month.

With the youngsters getting the nod this week, James Lentjes and Josh Ioane have been given a chance to freshen up.

They impressed during the 22-20 win against Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium last weekend.

Outside back Vilimoni Koroi will be playing his 50th game for the province, while halfback James Arscott will be playing his blazer game (15th).

Experienced hooker Liam Coltman will captain the side.

While there are no competition points at stake, the teams will be playing for the Mike Gibson Memorial Trophy.

Gibson played 26 games for Otago between 1984 and 1986 and 16 for Wellington in 1987 and 1988. He completed a physical education degree at the University of Otago before moving to Wellington.

He fell ill during a Wellington game against Manawatu in 1988 and was diagnosed as having leukaemia, dying six months later aged 27. The trophy was first played for in 1989 and Otago is the current holder.

The game is open to the public with limited tickets available online only.

Hooker James O’Reilly will captain the Wellington team in his 50th game for the province.