Moffat appointed to board

Warren Moffat

Dunedin lawyer and former Southern prop Warren Moffat has been appointed to the Otago Rugby Football Union board.

Moffat, who played more than 200 games at the premier level for Southern, has been appointed to the board along with chairwoman Rowena Davenport.

Moffat replaces Nick Fisher, who was part of a rotation of directors and was up for re-election.

Clubs do not vote directly for board members but a process is followed whereby a selection panel oversees the process and interviews the applicants before making a decision on who the new board members should be.

The board selection panel was made up of Paul Allison and Bob Perriam, who are the representatives of the clubs through the union, along with board deputy chairman Garry Chronican and New Zealand Rugby representative John Kirkup.

The board said Moffat was appointed as he provided a different skill set to existing members which increased the diversity of the board.

"It was felt that legal experience around the board table would be of value to the union," the panel said in a statement.

Moffat has also been involved in coaching the Southern premier side in the past couple of years.

Clubs will have to ratify the two new appointments to the board selection panel with the two nominees being Allison and Paul Dwyer.

These are important positions as they should reflect the view of the union and clubs.

The Otago union was to have held its annual meeting last month but because of the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed indefinitely.

President Des Smith was due to stand down and a new president was also set to be appointed. A couple of life members were also set to be nominated.

The union announced a loss of $114,856 for last year.