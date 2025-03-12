Nareki returns for Highlanders

Jona Nareki on the charge for the Highlanders against the Crusaders in preseason this year. Photo: Getty Images

Experienced winger Jona Nareki will make his first appearance of the season for the Highlanders when they host the Hurricanes on Friday night.

His return is one of five changes to the team that started in the win over Moana Pasifika before their bye week.

The whole front row is exchanged with regular props Saula Ma’u and Ethan de Groot back in their low-number jerseys and joined by young Southland hooker Jack Taylor.

TK Howden earns his first start at blindside flanker — Sean Withy moves back to openside, and Veveni Lasaqa goes to the bench — and the only change in the backs is Nareki returning and rising star Caleb Tangitau moving from the left wing to the right.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said it had been a relatively straightforward team to pick as the Highlanders seek their third straight win this season but their first over the Hurricanes in nearly five years.

‘‘We had the week off and that always makes things a little bit easier, because there’s not so much pressure from turning a game around.

‘‘But we’re embarking on eight games in a row. That’s the tricky one. We’ve got to go to Australia, come back, a lot of touring, up north, come back.

‘‘So there’s the immediate goal of trying to put out a performance against the Hurricanes that we’re proud of, and then there’s the longer-term focus around getting guys some game time so we can get through the season.’’

Joseph pulled no punches when asked why Taylor, earning just a second start in Super Rugby, was picked ahead of Soane Vikena, who has been generally impressive in his first season in the South.

‘‘Every time Jack’s come off the bench, he’s done really well.

‘‘We had an indifferent performance [against Moana Pasifika] from Soane, who’s been so good for us in the early parts of the season.

‘‘One thing we need to improve on is our discipline. So Jack gets an opportunity to see if he can start a game, and as a coaching team we get to see if he can do well.’’

Taine Robinson earns a fourth straight start at first five, and Cameron Millar is still a week or two away due to his concussion, so Ajay Faleafaga will get a chance to see his first game time off the bench.

Joseph said Faleafaga was fit and keen, had plenty of instinctive skill, and just needed to show he could control a game when he got a chance as a finisher.

Nathan Hastie sealed another start at halfback with an outstanding display against Moana Pasifika.

‘‘I thought he played well in a really tough game,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘He created a lot for the team, which is the point of difference that Nate’s bringing to the game now. He’s more confident. He can go out there and express himself a little bit better.

‘‘That’s just getting more experience. He’s playing good rugby.’’

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton remains sidelined by a minor groin issue, having been shut down before bye week in a bid to get the talented No 8 back to full speed.

‘‘His rugby was slowly going backwards, really. He’s been able to have a breather and hopefully he’s in consideration next week.’’

Midfield back Thomas Umaga-Jensen is available after an injury layoff but will make his comeback for the Highlanders Bravehearts against Crusaders Development in Pleasant Point on Saturday.

Both Folau Fakatava (hamstring) and Finn Hurley (quadriceps) are a week or two away.

The Hurricanes might be bottom of the table but they have been able to beef up their team.

Superstar halfback Cam Roigard and the relentless Du-Plessis Kirifi return to the starting XV, and All Blacks front-rowers Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax will make their season debuts from the bench.

Highlanders v Hurricanes

The teams

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Jona Nareki, Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Nikora Broughton, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi.

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Ngatungane Punivai, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Harry Godfrey, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-captain), Brad Shields (co-captain), Zach Gallagher, Caleb Delany, Tevita Mafileo, Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Hohepa, Fatafehi Fineanganofo.