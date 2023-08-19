North Otago hoping to keep up momentum

Photo: ODT files

On to the next one.

North Otago made a blistering start to the Heartland season last week, beating Mid Canterbury 43-24, and they will need to carry that momentum as they prepare for their first home game against Wairarapa-Bush in Oamaru today.

Putting on a good performances at home was always coach Jason Forrest’s goal heading into the season, especially after losing the Lochore Cup semifinal at home to finish last year.

"We were pretty disappointed," Forrest said.

"We’re looking forward to being home for our first game this year, and all going well, putting on a bloody good performance."

Forrest has made three changes to the starting team that produced an attacking masterclass in Ashburton last week.

Harbour loose forward Taylor Dale, who has been out with concussion, is poised to make his debut after being named on the blindside.

Osea Qamasea also gets his first chance at Heartland on the right wing off the back of a strong club season for Athletic Marist. Asesela Ravuvu comes in on the other wing, with Mone Samate, who scored twice last week, ruled out as he awaits the birth of his child.

The Old Golds played with flair last week, running in seven tries to three, and while Forrest was happy with their start, there was always room for improvement. They had a good training this week to fine tune some of their defensive structures.

"We know we didn’t get quite a bit right too, to be fair.

"We’ll take the five points — some really good things came out of it.

"[The] big focus this week is around our defence."

They will need to be cautious against a new-look Wairarapa-Bush team, who squeaked home with a 32-31 win against East Coast in the opening round.

Former Maori All Black and Hurricanes fullback Andre Taylor will look to steer Wairarapa-Bush around the park.

"They sort of like to play how we play, expand and use the ball, play with a bit of freedom.

"It’s a good challenge for us against these guys."

Kick off for the game, which has free entry, is at 2.30pm.

Heartland Championship

Whitestone Contracting Stadium, 2.30pm

North Otago: Lucas Ollion, Osea Qamasea, Jesse Bowring, Aleki Morris-Lome, Asesela Ravuvu, Vilimoni Koroi, Tini Feke, Junior Fakatoufifita, Mat Duff, Taylor Dale, Rory Bartle, Josh Clark, Meli Kolinisau, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Lenny Varu, Jake Greenslade, Josefa Veiogo, Ratu Logavatu, Samu Babiau, Tyron Davies, Matia Qiolevu, Inoke Fisilau

Wairarapa-Bush: Andre Taylor, Nikora Ewe, Fiula Tameilau, Tafa Tafa, Aseri Waqa, Ben Brooking, Isaac Bracewell, Iserli Biumaiwai, Inia Katia, Marcus Ale, Logan Wakefield, Sam Gammie, Stanley Wright, Terongo Tekii, Tupou Lea’aemanu. Reserves: Georga Parke, Ty Wright, Jared Hawkins, Epeli Rayaqayaqa, Sam Walton-Sexton, Harry Eschenbach, Nathan Hunt, Lewis Bush