Old Golds test scorers in romp

North Otago winger Ben McCarthy in action during the Heartland Championship game against Horowhenua-Kapiti in Oamaru on Saturday. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Ben McCarthy — remember the name.

The winger wrote his name into North Otago rugby’s history books after scoring 29 points in the devastating 89-23 win over Horowhenua-Kapiti on Saturday.

McCarthy’s individual effort surpassed previous joint record holders Chris Finch (1998) and Simon Porter (2000), who was at the game celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Old Golds team that won the NPC third division in 2002.

McCarthy was unstoppable, scoring a try from a no-look pass by No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita, and converting 12 out of 13 tries — also a record for the province, breaking Ben Patston’s mark of nine conversions against East Coast in 2010.

McCarthy even landed a clutch conversion on the buzzer as a streaker — featuring in a video that has gone viral from the televised game — ran in front of him.

He also intercepted a pass when Horowhenua looked to score, leading Tini Feke to score for the home side, and set up Levi Emery’s and Paea Fifita’s tries.

But it was not all about McCarthy.

Every player stepped up to cement North Otago’s highest score at home, and its second-highest Heartland win, after its 116-3 defeat of Ngati Porou East Coast in 2010.

The win also pushed the Old Golds, who had lost their past two games, from seventh to fourth on the standings.

Early on, though, they looked to be in trouble.

Horowhenua punished North Otago for its lack of urgency at the breakdown, and halfback Jack Tatu-Robinson slotted two early penalties.

But when Inoke Fisilau ran on to a lovely chip kick from manager-turned-player Lemi Masoe to score, North Otago found its rhythm.

Agile prop Kelepi Funaki bustled over, Seta Koroitamana dazzled with his footwork, lock Epineri Logavatu pushed over from the back of a maul, and McCarthy scored to build a 33-9 lead.

Horowhenua flanker Aaron Lahmert scored in the corner to make it 33-16 at the break.

North Otago showed no signs of slowing down when Fisilau went over for his second in the 41st minute, followed by centre Matt Vocea three minutes later.

Then came a stroke of brilliance.

Determined to run the ball out of North Otago’s goal line, McCarthy took off, and put in a grubber which sat up for him. Feke then shifted it to Emery, who sprinted 60m to score.

Feke scored his double, and Paea Fifita crossed to make it 75-16.

Horowhenua winger Trevor Owens then scored his side’s only points of the second half.

North Otago ran in another 80m try with winger Mone Samate finishing it off.

Fakatoufifita scored the final try. The big No 8 had a massive game for the Old Golds, as did Funaki, Feke and, obviously, McCarthy.

From broken play, the Old Golds were absolutely lethal, showing their attacking brilliance and, with the numbers in support, finishing it off every time.

It was a big turnaround from a disappointing loss to Mid Canterbury the week before, and is a big result for North Otago’s season.

Heartland Championship

The scores

North Otago 89

Inoke Fisilau 2, Tini Feke 2, Kelepi Funaki, Seta Koroitamana, Epineri Logavatu, Matt Vocea, Levi Emery, Paea Fifita, Mone Samate, Junior Fakatoufifita, Ben McCarthy tries; McCarthy 12 con

Horowhenua-Kapiti 23

Trevor Owens, Aaron Lahmert tries; Jack Tatu-Robinson 2 con, 3 pen

Halftime: North Otago 33-16.