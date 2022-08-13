Origin pair return for final warm-up

A couple of prodigal sons are back in North Otago jerseys this weekend.

Ben McCarthy and Levi Emery are on the bench for the Old Golds’ final pre-season game, against Otago Country in Oamaru this afternoon.

Both have played for North Otago before and both qualify as players of origin under Heartland Championship rules as they had secondary schooling in Oamaru.

Emery was North Otago’s regular fullback last season.

The talented Alhambra-Union all-rounder has most recently been in Southland, trying to crack the Stags squad in the NPC.

McCarthy has played a couple of games for the Old Golds, starting at first five in a Ranfurly Shield challenge last year.

North Otago coach Jason Forrest has made eight changes to the XV that started against King Country in Taupo.

Regular loosehead prop Kelepi Funaki and young tighthead Lisivani Tuifua, who ended up playing most of the game last week due to injury, anchor the front row, and Seta Koroitamana replaces Manulua Taiti at No6.

Jake Matthews starts at halfback with Tini Feke showing his versatility by moving to second five, Josh Robertson-Weepu replaces Tyron Davies at first five, Hayden Todd moves out a place to centre, and youngster Ben Paton replaces Mone Samate on the right wing.

It is the last chance for players to impress Forrest before North Otago’s Heartland opener in Masterton next Sunday night.

Otago Country is using this game as an opportunity to use the remaining players in the squad who did not get a run last week in the win over Southland Country.

A couple of injuries and some illness gives the coaches an opportunity to check out the depth in their side.

Props Ben Millar and Ethan Hippolite get their second start after an industrious outing last weekend, while Cromwell hooker Jackson Clark will start at hooker with Dylan Mackenzie dropping to the bench.

Pete O’Malley and Dean Sinnamon pack down in a new-look second row, although O’Malley played plenty of minutes last weekend due to a head knock sustained by Lachie Chambers.

The three loose forwards remain the same from last weekend.

Co-captains Jared Edwards and Chase Owen partner in the halves with Thomas Johnson ruled out with a rib issue this week.

Tyler Ford and Rube Peina make an exciting midfield with Sylvester Reeves and Clayton Buchanan starting on the wings, while Doug Smith will again inject himself from the back.

The bench features plenty of new faces with the Heriot duo of Ethan Jane and Mark McKenzie getting their first taste this week. Damian Wilson and Conrad Williams added superb energy off the bench last week and will do so again this weekend.

Representative rugby



Oamaru, today, 2.30pm

North Otago: Josh Phipps, Ben Paton, Hayden Todd, Tini Feke, Junior Ravuvu, Josh Robertson-Weepu, Jake Matthews, Junior Fakatoufifita, Josh Reid, Seta Koroitamana, Brodie Hume, Epineri Logavatu, Lisivani Tuifua, Hayden Tisdall (captain), Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Sam Sturgess, Sione Palaa, Paea Fifita, Manulua Taiti, Angus Foster, Tyron Davies, Ben McCarthy, Levi Emery, Inoke Naufahu.

Otago Country: Doug Smith, Sylvester Reeves, Rube Peina, Tyler Ford, Clayton Buchanan, Chase Owen (co-captain), Jared Edwards (co-captain), Ben Scorgie, Liam Turnbull, Max Pennell, Dean Sinnamon, Pete O’Malley, Ethan Hippolite, Jackson Clark, Ben Millar. Reserves: Dylan Mackenzie, Tom McKenzie, Mike Philip, Conor Beaton, Damian Wilson, Conrad Williams, Ethan Jane, Mark McKenzie.

Additional Reporting by Francis Parker