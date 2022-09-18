Otago ends losing streak with win over Waikato

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago has ended its three-game NPC losing streak with a morale-boosting win this afternoon.
A 27-20 win over Waikato was thoroughly deserved, as well.
Otago conceded two early tries but dominated much of the game.
The home side trailed 20-13 with 12 minutes to play but came home with a roar with tries to Will Tucker and, from an intercept, Josh Timu.
It gets Otago back into the playoff hunt with two games to play.
