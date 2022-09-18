Otago ends losing streak with win over Waikato

Josh Dickson runs the ball up for Otago against Waikato. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has ended its three-game NPC losing streak with a morale-boosting win this afternoon.

A 27-20 win over Waikato was thoroughly deserved, as well.

Otago conceded two early tries but dominated much of the game.

The home side trailed 20-13 with 12 minutes to play but came home with a roar with tries to Will Tucker and, from an intercept, Josh Timu.

It gets Otago back into the playoff hunt with two games to play.

- Full story in tomorrow’s Otago Daily Times.