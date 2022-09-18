Sunday, 18 September 2022

Otago ends losing streak with win over Waikato

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Josh Dickson runs the ball up for Otago against Waikato. Photo: Getty Images
    Josh Dickson runs the ball up for Otago against Waikato. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has ended its three-game NPC losing streak with a morale-boosting win this afternoon.

    A 27-20 win over Waikato was thoroughly deserved, as well.

    Otago conceded two early tries but dominated much of the game.

    The home side trailed 20-13 with 12 minutes to play but came home with a roar with tries to Will Tucker and, from an intercept, Josh Timu.

    It gets Otago back into the playoff hunt with two games to play.

     - Full story in tomorrow’s Otago Daily Times.