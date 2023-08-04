Otago out to make positive start

Otago hooker Henry Bell charges the ball up during a training session at Logan Park on Wednesday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Henry Bell is going to have to wait until at least the playoffs to put another shot on younger brother George.

Otago do not play Canterbury during the round robin this season, so if we are going to get part two of Bell v Bell then Otago will have to shake the underachievers tag and make it through to the playoffs.

Canterbury will need to get there as well but that seems less in doubt.

The brothers went head to head for the first time when Otago hosted Canterbury in their final game of the season last year.

Older brother Henry drove back younger brother George in a ferocious tackle which is bound to get mentioned every year around the Christmas table.

But George had the final say. Canterbury edged Otago 27-21 to end Otago’s playoff prospects.

Henry smirked when that tackle got brought up, though.

"The NPC final under the roof [would be an ideal time to play each other again]," he suggested.

"He had a good laugh about that tackle. He’s a pretty humble sort of a bloke.

"But I spotted him out of the corner of my eye and, yeah . . . hopefully, over the years, we’ll play each other quite a few times."

Henry spent the club season playing in the Major League Rugby competition for the Utah Warriors.

Former Highlanders and Otago coach Greg Cooper coaches the Warriors.

"For me it was a good experience to be playing professional footy year-round.

"I was getting in those reps [repetitions] in the scrum and in the lineout."

He was getting in the reps in the gym as well. The 23-year-old has returned "a couple of kgs" heavier. He is pretty much 90% tank now.

Henry will need the armour. He has a big year ahead. He has signed with the Highlanders and he has been named to start in Otago’s season-opener against Tasman in Nelson tonight.

The loss to little brother and Canterbury was frustrating. But the game which really sank Otago last season was the opening-round loss to Counties-Manukau.

Otago spent the rest of the campaign playing catch-up and are keen to avoid the same fate.

"We’ve got a real focus this week to start [the season] with intent. We talked about that game last year against Counties and we did not start the way we wanted to," Henry said.

"It is only a 10-week comp, so you have to start well."

The Mako look a much stronger unit than last season. They have a classy midfield pairing in Levi Aumua and David Havili.

There is some talent in the pack as well in the form of massive lock Pari Pari Parkinson and loosie Hugh Renton. Renton was in impressive form for the Highlanders this season.

Otago has opted to run with a crew of local players and their first team of the season includes four players who will be making their first-class debut: Dunedin prop Rohan Wingham; Taieri midfielder Josh Whaanga; Green Island front rower Benjamin Lopa and Southern loose forward Harry Taylor.

Finn Hurley and Waisake Naholo are on debut for Otago. Hurley made his first-class debut for the Highlanders and Naholo, who played 27 games for the All Blacks, started his career off with Whanganui in 2009.

An intriguing selection is the decision to play lock Josh Dickson on the blindside. Otago’s driving maul was really effective against Southland in the warm-up game last week and it would not be a surprise if they opt for similar tactics against the Mako.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz

NPC

Nelson, 5.35pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Waisake Naholo, Josh Whaanga, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert (co-captain), James Arscott, Sam Fischli, Sean Withy (co-captain), Josh Dickson, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Rohan Wingham. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Benjamin Lopas, Jermaine Ainsley, Harry Taylor, Christain Lio-Willie, Kieran McClea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Caleb Leef.



Tasman: Tom Marshall, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, David Havili, Macca Springer, Taine Robinson, Louie Chapman, Hugh Renton, Anton Segner, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Quinten Strange (captain), Sam Matenga, Feleti Kaitu’u, Kershawl Sykes-Martin. Reserves: Quentin MacDonald, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Tim Sail, Seta Baker, Noah Hotham, Tim O’Malley, Alex Nankivell.