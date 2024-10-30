Bowling Club wins big in global competition

The Bowling Club founders Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon. Photo: Supplied

A pioneering Dunedin eatery's mission to provide healthy meals to the community at a minimal cost has received global recognition and a financial boost.

The Bowling Club, which offers meals for as little as $4, was today announced as one of four New Zealand businesses to win $20,000 from the Xero Beautiful Business Fund.

The Caversham-based eatery was also recognised as a global winner and will receive an additional $50,000 - bringing its total to $70,000.

Co-founder Jackie Bannon said the win brought "a sense of relief and also a new sense of responsibility, deepening our motivation to invest in the long-term collective wellbeing of our community."

Founded by Bannon and Liam Arthur, the business began as a food truck and opened at its premises on South Rd in February 2023.

With a unique model encouraging those who are able to pay to cover the cost of their meal and someone else's, the eatery has rapidly expanded, now serving an average of 900 meals per night.

It also delivers hundreds of frozen meals each week to those in need.

Bannon said the fund would allow the creation of more sustainable systems "so that we can more abundantly share nourishing food and safe spaces for everyone".

Xero said in a statement entries for the $750,000 global fund had been submitted by customers from countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the US, and the UK.