Otago outplayed by Bay of Plenty in fiery encounter

Jermaine Ainsley, pictured at a Highlanders training session earlier this year, scored the first of Otago's two tries against Bay of Plenty in this afternoon's round five Bunnings NPC match. Photo: Peter McIntosh/ODT files

Otago has suffered a 38-14 loss to Bay of Plenty in a tough afternoon in Rotorua.

Bay of Plenty controlled the game from the outset, running some nice tries, including three in the opening 15 minutes.

Richard Judd spotted a gap off their scrum to score the first, followed by Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Cole Forbes adding the final to jump to a 21-0 lead.

Otago finally got some territory and made the most of it when Jermaine Ainsley scored.

Selby-Rickit added another after breaking through Otago’s defence to lead 28-7 at the break.

Otago were much, much better in the second half, holding on to the ball and stringing together passes.

Saula Ma’u scored early to get them on the right foot. Finn Hurley converted to close the gap 28-14.

Lucas Cashmore banged over a penalty to extend Bay of Plenty's lead against the visitors.

He converted his own try just before full time to seal the win.