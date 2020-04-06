All systems go for training

Otago and Southern prop Hisa Sasagi keeps fit while in lockdown at home. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Otago and Southern prop Hisa Sasagi should be in prime shape when rugby returns to a field near you soon ... ish?

The 32-year-old has taken special delivery of an assault bike so he can stay in top shape during the nationwide lockdown.

And no. An assault bike does not come with attached machine guns, side rockets or perhaps a bazooka. We asked.

The exercise apparatus is actually more hideous than that. You have to push with all your limbs.

It really gets the heart pumping and Otago Rugby was happy to drop it off at Sasagi’s front door, along with some other assorted treasures.

The haul included some dumbbells, resistance bands and a kettle bell.

Add in some cross-training and Sasagi should be in pretty decent condition when rugby makes its comeback.

Just when that is no-one knows.

The country is in lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 and it is being widely predicted the initial four week period could be extended.

Sasagi is ready for whenever.

"I’ve been able to do some cross-training and some conditioning on an assault bike," he said.

"It gets your arms and legs going. It’s a toughie. It’s a whole body workout."

Nothing is too tough for a prop, he added.

For the more physical type of training required to prepare the body for contact, he has a tackle bag which is getting a good workout.

Sasagi works with youth and his role has been deemed essential. So he is juggling his job with training and usually gets up to a couple of hours of training in each day.

It is an unsettling time for everyone.

There is little certainty about the future but the big front rower is trying to stay positive.

"It is a scary time not knowing what the new normal is going to be like. Who knows when we’ll get back.

"The training helps me with stress relief in a way."

He is staying connected with his club and provincial team-mates through the various social networks.