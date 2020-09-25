Friday, 25 September 2020

Hickey joins Otago

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Otago

    Jono Hickey
    Jono Hickey
    Otago has signed halfback Jono Hickey.

    The former Auckland halfback and Northern Districts cricketer has joined Otago for the rest of the Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

    Hickey played cricket at first-class level in 2013 but has concentrated on rugby in recent years.

    He was part of the Auckland side in 2015-16, is quick round the field and possesses a good pass.

    The 29-year-old has played in Japan and was picked for the Hurricanes for the 2019 season. But a serious shoulder injury picked up in a pre-season game ruled him out for the entire season. He never played a game for the Hurricanes.

    Hickey is the older brother of Auckland first five-eighth Simon Hickey, who has just returned from playing on France.

    Otago has Kayne Hammington and James Arscott as its halfbacks, with few reserve options.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter