Hickey joins Otago

Jono Hickey

Otago has signed halfback Jono Hickey.

The former Auckland halfback and Northern Districts cricketer has joined Otago for the rest of the Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

Hickey played cricket at first-class level in 2013 but has concentrated on rugby in recent years.

He was part of the Auckland side in 2015-16, is quick round the field and possesses a good pass.

The 29-year-old has played in Japan and was picked for the Hurricanes for the 2019 season. But a serious shoulder injury picked up in a pre-season game ruled him out for the entire season. He never played a game for the Hurricanes.

Hickey is the older brother of Auckland first five-eighth Simon Hickey, who has just returned from playing on France.

Otago has Kayne Hammington and James Arscott as its halfbacks, with few reserve options.



