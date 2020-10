Otago's Sione Misiloi fends off Peter Umaga-Jensen during Otago's late win over Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has beaten Wellington 35-34 in an upset win in the capital.

Otago scored a try to go ahead with two minutes left.

It then lost the ball twice in trying to close the game out but Dylan Nel grabbed a turnover to secure the ball and win the game.

Impressive for Otago were Jona Nareki, Josh Hohneck and skipper Michael Collins.

The win was Otago’s third win in five games.

With the win it reclaims the Mike Gibson Memorial Trophy.