Spirit back on track with dominant win

Hinemoa Watene on her way to the line during Otago's dominant win over Tasman. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Spirit needed a big response and that is what it delivered.

A week after being thrashed by Canterbury, it bounced back with a 67-24 win over Tasman in Nelson.

It leaves the Spirit with two wins three games into its Farah Palmer Cup campaign.

The Spirit led 33-5 at halftime and continued to pull away after the break.

It bagged 11 tries — Hinemoa Watene, Kilisitina Moata'ane and Bree Thomas all grabbing doubles — as it used its pace and strength in the backline to cut through the Tasman defence.

Leah Miles, Amy du Plessis, Meg Breen, Rosie Kelly and Teilah Ferguson all dotted down too in what was a dominant display.

Spirit coach Scott Manson said it had been good to get back on track.

"The scoreboard probably reflects how it went," he said.

"It was good to get some points on the board again after the week before — completely different opposition obviously.

"We had a couple of good carries and then our midfielders and outsides just ran through them to be honest."

Manson said first five-eighth Rosie Kelly and midfield duo Moata'ane and Amy du Plessis had been key in the backs while No8 Morgan Henderson had carried strongly up front.

The win had been important as a confidence booster, before key games against Manawatu and Wellington to finish the round robin.

All three are essentially competing for the second semifinal spot from the south division.

"The way the draw's gone was pretty good," Manson said.

"Hawke's Bay, who were tough, Canterbury who were very tough, then we just get a bit of a break in the middle.

"So that's really good for confidence, just to be able to play and have a bit more freedom, I suppose. The next two coming up are very challenging again."

Manawatu beat Wellington 31-28 on Saturday and Manson said it was a "pretty classy outfit'.

It had plenty of sevens players and brought the skill in open from that, although the side also kicked well and had a bigger front row.

In other games, Northland beat Counties Manukau 32-20, Canterbury continued its dominance with a 72-15 win over Hawke's Bay, Auckland thrashed North Harbour 72-0 and Bay of Plenty beat Taranaki 73-17.



