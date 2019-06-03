John McGlashan retain Trustbank Cup in wet conditions

John McGlashan College celebrate their win over King's High School at the weekend. Photos: Peter McIntosh

John McGlashan College held on to the Trustbank Cup.

King's High School got two yellow cards.

There is a lesson in that.

McGlashan took advantage of its rivals' ill-discipline to post a 19-8 win at King's.

The Otago premier schools fixture had been tied up 5-5 at halftime. But it was McGlashan who adjusted to the wet conditions better. It was not a day for the wingers, as the ball was kept in close to the forward pack.

King's was down to 13 men when its opponent scored the clincher late in the game.

King's had knocked a pass down and then held on to the ball in the ruck, according to referee Tim Lucas. And with that, the home side lost the opportunity to wrestle the Trustbank Cup from McGlashan.

No such problems for Dunstan High School. It picked up a 33-21 bonus point win against Mount Aspiring College in Wanaka.

Coach Cory Crosbie said his side had to weather a determined fightback in the second spell, though.

"We were quite comfortable but then they came back with two quick tries in the second half," he said.

"We ended up getting another try and kept them out for the rest of the game, basically."

Dunstan dominated possession in the first half and was able to keep the pressure on the home side.

"The forwards did an outstanding job up front and Ivan Hill had a great game."

The second five-eighth tackled everyone in sight and scored a couple of tries.

Otago Boys' Second XV had to work hard for its 27-12 win against the Combined Co-Eds at Bishopscourt. They picked up a valuable bonus point, though, and are comfortably ensconced in the top four.

Waitaki Boys' High School made a successful trip to Queenstown, beating Wakatipu High School 52-14.

Southland Boys' High School eased to a 90-0 win against South Otago High School, while the match between Otago Boys' First XV and St Kevin's College has been deferred.



