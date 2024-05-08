One hurt as crash closes Dunedin road

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A crash between a truck and car left one person injured and closed a Dunedin road this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash happened in Corstorphine Rd about 2.23pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was closed for a period but was opened by 4pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.