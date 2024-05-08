Wednesday, 8 May 2024

One hurt as crash closes Dunedin road

    By Laine Priestley
    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A crash between a truck and car left one person injured and closed a Dunedin road this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash happened in Corstorphine Rd about 2.23pm.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    The road was closed for a period but was opened by 4pm.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.

     

     

