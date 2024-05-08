One hurt as crash closes Dunedin road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash between a truck and car left one person injured and closed a Dunedin road this afternoon.
A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash happened in Corstorphine Rd about 2.23pm.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
The road was closed for a period but was opened by 4pm.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.