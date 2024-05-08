Arrest made after man allegedly rams police car

Police at the corner of Winifred St and Main South Rd during their hunt for a suspect. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police have taken a man into custody after he allegedly rammed a police car in Green Island this morning.

Police flooded the suburb in their search for a man.

A police spokeswoman said the initial stop took place on Main South Rd at about 10.30am and the man "failed to remain".

An officer at the scene, near Bideford St, said he rammed a police car before fleeing.

The Otago Daily Times witnessed six squad cars and the dog squad scouring the area close to Main South Rd.

At one stage police surrounded a damaged black SUV which was left on Shank St, which comes off Prosser St.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 11.20am.

Charges will be considered and they will be processed in due course, the spokeswoman said.