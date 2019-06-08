King's, Southland Boys' pick up strong wins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
John McGlashan College moved back into the top four of the Otago premier school standings with a 29-19 win against Mt Aspiring College today.
It improved its record to four wins from six games.
King's High School climbed a spot as well. It beat St Kevin's College 24-0 and is in fifth place.
Waitaki Boys' High School suffered a 19-12 loss to Dunstan High School and slipped out of the top four.
Otago Boys' High School Second XV beat Wakatipu High School 46-20 and remains third, while the second placed Southland Boys' High School beat the Combined Co-Eds 69-8.
South Otago High School defaulted to Otago Boy's High School First XV. The game was recorded as a 20-0 win to Otago Boys'.