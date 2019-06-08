King's, Southland Boys' pick up strong wins

John McGlashan College moved back into the top four of the Otago premier school standings with a 29-19 win against Mt Aspiring College today.

It improved its record to four wins from six games.

King's High School climbed a spot as well. It beat St Kevin's College 24-0 and is in fifth place.

Waitaki Boys' High School suffered a 19-12 loss to Dunstan High School and slipped out of the top four.

Otago Boys' High School Second XV beat Wakatipu High School 46-20 and remains third, while the second placed Southland Boys' High School beat the Combined Co-Eds 69-8.

South Otago High School defaulted to Otago Boy's High School First XV. The game was recorded as a 20-0 win to Otago Boys'.



