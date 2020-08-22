OBHS go top with win over King's

Otago Boys' rebounded from an earlier loss to King's to record a 13-8 victory in the top section of the Otago Premier School competition today.

The defending champions suffered a 28-16 loss to its rival in round two but have moved into top place following today's result.

Southland Boys' cruised to a 56-10 win against Dunstan in the other premiership match, while in the championship John McGlashan was too strong for the Combined Coeds, winning 88-7. South Otago beat Waitaki Boys' 29-0 and Mt Aspiring edged Wakatipu 29-19.