Otago Boys' too good for King's in final

Action from the match between Otago Boys' High School and King's High School at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Otago Boys' HIgh School have won their third consecutive title in the Otago Premier Schools competition.

At a deserted Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon the school's first XV beat King's High School in the final 33-19.

Otago Boys' effectively won the game in the opening 20 minutes when they pulled out to a 17-0 lead, and then extended it to 27-0 just before halftime.

King's HS came back with 19 points in the second half but ultimately made too many errors and were not urgent enough.

In the middle four, John McGlashan beat St Kevin's College 18-12 and in the bottom four, Wakatipu beat South Otago 29-26.