Tries galore in latest round of school rugby

Mt Aspiring registered its first win in the Otago Premier School competition today.
It beat the winless John McGlashan College 40-33 in a high scoring encounter in Wanaka.
Both sides will drop down to the championship for the second round however.
In the other premiership match, Otago Boys’ beat Dunstan 42-13.
In the championship, Wakatipu High School beat Waitaki Boys’ 33-10, Otago Boys’ 2nds beat Combined Coeds 39-19 and St Kevin’s dispatched South Otago 59-29.
Otago Boys’ 2nds and St Kevin’s have earned promotion to the premiership.