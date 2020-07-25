Saturday, 25 July 2020

Tries galore in latest round of school rugby

    By Adrian Seconi
    Mt Aspiring registered its first win in the Otago Premier School competition today.

    It beat the winless John McGlashan College 40-33 in a high scoring encounter in Wanaka.

    Both sides will drop down to the championship for the second round however.

    In the other premiership match, Otago Boys’ beat Dunstan 42-13.

    In the championship, Wakatipu High School beat Waitaki Boys’ 33-10, Otago Boys’ 2nds beat Combined Coeds 39-19 and St Kevin’s dispatched South Otago 59-29.

    Otago Boys’ 2nds and St Kevin’s have earned promotion to the premiership. 

