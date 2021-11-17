Solid year bodes well for team

Levi Emery was superb in his first season for North Otago. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

THE NUMBERS

Played 9, won 5, lost 4, points for 236, points against 220.

Fourth after round-robin.

Beaten Lochore Cup finalist.

THREE BEST PLAYERS

Toni Taufa

Came out of nowhere to have an extraordinary season, and would surely have earned Heartland XV selection had he been eligible. Taufa is a bundle of energy on the side of the scrum and has a big future ahead of him.

Sam Sturgess

The veteran skipper never seeks the limelight but he was again strong, consistent and reliable in all facets of the game.

Levi Emery

There was some thought the Alhambra-Union player of origin might get a run in the No10 jersey, but he was an ever-present in the fullback role. Emery showed wonderful pace and skill, and barely put a foot wrong on defence.

Honourable mentions: Hayden Todd, Aron Einarsson, Sean Jansen, Jake Matthews.

BEST GAME

Beat Mid Canterbury 32-20 (Ashburton)

One of the most inspired Old Golds performances in years. Had they played that like all season, a place in the Meads Cup final would have been certain.

WORST GAME

Lost to Horowhenua-Kapiti 25-17 (Levin)

The 33-point loss to Whanganui in the round-robin looked ugly, but the performance against Horowhenua was probably worse. A very poor day out.

OVERALL RATING

A solid 7/10. This was a very young and fresh North Otago team. When you factor in the serious injuries, players withdrawing, erratic availability of loan players and old mate Covid, finishing fourth — usually a Meads Cup spot — was a very decent effort.

NEXT YEAR

A lot can change in Heartland rugby in a year. Glass half-full, the Old Golds’ core players return and the young bucks are a year older/wiser. Securing regular imports who make a major impact is again hugely important, and hopefully a backline can settle in next to what should again be an excellent pack. Top four or bust.