Spirit mix of fresh faces, classy players returning

Charlotte Va'afusuaga. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A stable spine and exciting crop of new talent will blend together for the Otago Spirit this season.

Head coach Matt Direen has unveiled a squad aiming to go one better than last year, when the Spirit made the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final.

Many believe the Spirit have earned their spot in the Premiership and 2025 shapes as another chance for them to have a crack at making the top tier.

Dallas McKnight, Claudia Broomfield, Sarah Jones, Honour Birks, Pip Eason, Zoe Elliott, Zaria Murray, Shakirah Stephens and Madison Flutey are all in line to make their Otago debuts.

Jones joins the squad from Tasman, where she was a back and has reinvented herself as a loose forward.

She was part of Matatu this season and put in a huge shift for Alhambra-Union in the Dunedin club final last month.

Elliott joins from Western Australia, where she has been part of the Western Force set-up for Super Rugby Women.

Tegan Hollows and Eilis Doyle have been the backbone of the front row in recent seasons and had good minutes for Matatu.

Halfback Georgia Cormick and first five Sheree Hume — who brought up her 75th game last season — have plenty of experience under their belt and return from the Western Force.

Charlotte Va'afusuaga, the Spirit’s 2024 MVP, is always dangerous and will have gained plenty from her time in Aupiki.

Abigail Paton.

Lively halfback Abigail Paton comes home to Otago this season.

The East Otago product was part of the Canterbury side who narrowly lost the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership final to Waikato last year.

She will add depth to Otago’s halfback stocks as Maia Joseph is unlikely to suit up due to Black Ferns duties.

The Spirit will be without regular starter Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, who suffered a season-ending injury during the club final. She will remain with the side as an analyst.

Paige Church, Zoe Frood and Te Atawhai Campbell were also injured in the final but are expected to return during the season.

Former captain Julia Gorinski retired at the end of last season but joins the team as assistant manager.

The Spirit, who celebrate 25 years this season, open their FPC season against North Harbour on August 10.

Otago Spirit

FPC squad

Forwards: Paige Church (Alhambra-Union), Eilis Doyle (Alhambra Union), Sarah Jones (Alhambra-Union), Zoe Frood (Alhambra-Union), Tegan Hollows (Big River Country), Isla Pringle (Big River Country), Leila Hill (Big River Country), Ella Gomez (Big River Country), Kayley Johnson (Big River Country), Zoe Elliott (Cottesloe, WA), Rebekah Wairau (Dunedin), Maddy Sullivan (Dunedin), Shakirah Stephens (Dunedin), Greer Muir (Dunedin), Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana (Dunedin), Lucy Cahill (University), Hannah Lithgow (University), Honour Birks (University).

Backs: Jamie Church (Alhambra-Union), Pip Eason (Alhambra Union), Charlotte Va'afusuaga (Alhambra Union), Georgia Cormick (Alhambra-Union), Sasha Scott (Big River Country), Sheree Hume (Dunedin), Hannah Norris (Dunedin), Naomi Sopoaga (Dunedin), Oceana Campbell (Dunedin), Te Atawhai Campbell (Dunedin), Maia Joseph (Dunedin), Abigail Paton (Lincoln University), Dallas McKnight (University), Mia Cochrane (University), Claudia Broomfield (University), Olivia Fowler (University), Cheyenne Cunningham (Waitaki).