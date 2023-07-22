Stags show their horns in three-way clash

Southland and Southland Development players contest a lineout during the game of three halves in Te Anau today. PHOTO: ALISON CROSSAN

Both camps expressed relative satisfaction with their afternoon’s work after a game of three halves today.

The Stags, Southland Development and North Otago engaged in three spirited 40-minute tussles at a chilly but sun-drenched Te Anau Domain in front of several hundred fans.

Naturally, the Stags showed their superior strength by beating their reserve team 31-7 and the Old Golds 38-7, and Southland Development pipped North Otago 26-19 in the final half.

Hooker Ben Strang, who scored a brace of tries in the first half against the B team, halfback Jay Renton and midfielder Tevita Latu enhanced their reputations for the Stags.

Co-coach David Hall said the run-around was exactly what was needed as the NPC loomed on the horizon.

"That was a good first hit-out for us," Hall told the Otago Daily Times.

"We’ve obviously got a bit to work on, but overall that was pretty good, and most importantly we got through with no injuries.

"I just liked our energy, and I liked the chat the boys had going out there.

"We’re a bit of a new team with quite a few new players, so we’re building together nicely."

A few of the Southland second-stringers also took their chance to impress.

Nick Henderson and Olly Lawson battled away mightily for the back-up squad, and winger Hughan Sharp made the most of his opportunities.

"We’re really pleased because we’ve got quite a big Stags squad and there are some future Stags in the Development team."

Hall said veteran first five Marty Banks was on track to return for the second round of the NPC.

The Stags’ next preseason assignment is against Otago in Dunedin on Friday.

North Otago struggled with the pace and physicality of the Stags but showed plenty of promising signs across the two halves.

Petero Tuisiga, Samuela Babiau and Sione Tukala all shone in the forwards, and winger Junior Ravuvu looked full of pace and power.

"A couple of guys really stood up, especially up front, and they’re putting some pressure on boys who have been around a while," North Otago coach Jason Forrest said.

"There were heaps of learnings and it’s all sort of easy individual things like missed tackles and one-on-one stuff.

"When we had the ball, and we played to a bit of shape, we looked good."

The Old Golds have a training camp this weekend before their final preseason game against Otago Country in Outram on August 4.