Talented lock good to go: Joseph

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland leaps high during a lineout drill at Logan Park earlier this week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland is ready to go if you ask his coach Jamie Joseph.

The towering Dutchman grew up dreaming of playing for the All Blacks, which was unusual considering he was raised in a football-mad village in the Netherlands.

The affable 22-year-old got closer to reaching his goal last year when he played two games for the All Blacks XV on their northern tour.

He closed the gap further this year with a standout campaign for the Highlanders, who went into the season a lock or two light.

But they were able to lean on Holland to play a lot of minutes and he really shone in a team which has struggled to make an impact.

He was named forward of the year and defensive player of the year at the club’s awards evening.

And there is plenty of talk around that one of rugby’s nice guys might be about to get a promotion.

Joseph certainly rates the young man highly.

"I think that decision is up to Scott [Robertson] and his coaches," Joseph said, adding Holland was an attacking defender and his core skills in the lineout and scrum were on point.

"Sounds like he’s ready to go. But that’s someone else’s call."

Holland is the third-leading tackler in the competition. He has been credited with 192 tackles and has teamed up with Mitchell Dunshea in the third most accurate lineout in the competition.

Holland deflected when asked about his selection prospects.

"I think it’s every guy’s dream in this room to make the All Blacks," Holland said.

"At this moment, I’m just focused on putting in a good performance on Friday against the Chiefs.

"Making sure that we sign off the season well, put on one last massive hurrah in the stadium in front of our fans who have been loyal to us this year.

"So that’s where all my focus is going."

The Highlanders host the Chiefs tonight in their final game of the season.

They need at least a bonus point, and for the Fijian Drua to lose their final game, to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Chiefs are fresh from an impressive 85-7 demolition job on Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

They lead the competition standings and a good result against the Highlanders will see them claim pole position for the playoffs.

Either way the Highlanders will be left reflecting on a season that was characterised by a lack of polish in the big moments.

They have posted seven losses by seven or fewer points.

But they have made two big signings this week which will boost the club ahead of 2026.

Co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has signed for two more years and Holland has inked a three-year deal.

There is no place Holland would rather be.

"For me, this is home.

"These people in this building are my family.

"They took me in and we’ve got a real tight group. These boys are bloody awesome to play with and to go to work with every day.

"So, you know, when [they] asked me if I wanted to re-sign, it wasn’t a hard choice.

"To be able to sign for another three years is an absolute honour."