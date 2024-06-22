Start time concerns put to one side

Alhambra-Union captain Bella Rewiri-Wharerau (left) and Dunedin Sharks captain Oceana Campbell with the Women's Championship Shield their teams will be competing for today. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The sequel to last year’s epic women’s premier grade final is scheduled for Tahuna Park at the later time of 2.45pm today.

That has caused a minor stir in community rugby circles.

But the where and when will quickly fade into the background.

The game promises to deliver drama.

Alhambra-Union edged Dunedin 29-24 in the final last year and the two sides have made it through to the title match again.

Both sides boast plenty of talent.

The defending champions will lean on quality halfback Georgia Cormick and promising first five Charlotte Va'afusuaga to create play, while front rowers Eilis Doyle and Paige Church and experienced loosie Zoe Frood are expected to have an impact in the tight exchanges.

Dunedin has plenty of power in their midfield, where the captain, Oceana Campbell, will link up with Te Atawhai Campbell.

Veteran Otago player Sheree Hume will make the tough calls from first five and her longtime Spirit team-mate, Greer Muir, will slot in at No 8 in a pack which includes powerful prop Rebekah Wairau.

AU beat Dunedin twice during the round-robin stage. But Campbell said they were missing some key personnel then, while they were near full-strength for the final.

"We’ve got a lot of our experienced players back, so we’re pretty confident going into the game," she said.

"We’ve flushed our last two games [against them]. We had a lot of injured players in the first one and had about 50% of the players back for the second one.

"But we are looking at having a fully stacked team this weekend."

There will be one notable absence. Powerhouse No8 Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana was injured in the 33-15 semifinal win against Clutha.

Campbell felt her side’s performance in the semifinal has set them up nicely for the big dance.

AU captain Bella Rewiri-Wharerau is expecting another thriller.

"We know it is going to be as tight and close as it was last year," she said.

The Crazy Horses beat University 27-7 in the other semifinal.

"It was a real good performance from our side. In some of our other games it has taken us a while to get going but, in that game, we started strong and we carried that throughout the whole game.

"Hopefully we can carry that form into the weekend."

Both captains expressed some surprise the game had been scheduled for 2.45pm.

The women’s premier grade games have kicked off at 12.45pm and the later start time means the game will clash with men’s premier grade games.

Campbell felt the top qualifier — in this case AU — should be allowed to host the final and she said the late start time was not optimal either.

"Some of our supporters that may be in other prem teams won’t be able to watch, which is a bit niggly, but we’ll push through."

Rewiri-Wharerau had similar thoughts on the matter.

"I think we tried to push for a 12.45pm start but it didn’t go through. But that’s all good. We’ll have to adjust."

Otago Rugby community rugby manager Warren Kearney said it was agreed with the clubs that finals would be played at a neutral venue if possible.

"Last year was an exception as we were utilising a number of our top fields, so it went back to a club ground," he said.

Tahuna Park was the best neutral venue available to host both the women’s premier grade final and the women’s premier development final between Zingari-Richmond and Kaikorai.

One of those games had to be an earlier game and the Union opted to stage the premier development final in the earlier time slot of 12.45pm.

Women’s premier final

Tahuna Park, 2.45pm today

Alhambra-Union: Philippa Eason, Nell Watherston, Jamie Church, Kelsey Clark, Tessa Brown, Charlotte Va'afusuaga, Georgia Cormick, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau (captain), Zoe Frood, Charlotte McCondach, Anna Duncan, Lucy Crombie, Eilis Doyle, Paige Church, Taylor Anderson. Reserves: Vika Piukala, Kerry Rolton-Stoddart, Ciara Paterson, Emma Wilson, Sophie Galliven, Olivia Norris, Tui-Aroha Fransen.

Dunedin: Neave Rowland, Hannah Norris, Te Atawhai Campbell, Oceana Campbell (captain), Naomi Sopoaga, Sheree Hume, Charlotte Williams, Greer Muir, Shakirah Stephen, Madison Sullivan, Grace Guyton -Voyce, Rikki Fitzgerald, Rebekah Wairau, Mia Stout, Lyric Siaki. Reserves: Karamea Pewhairangi, Erin Adams, Sofia Freeman, Tamali'i Faletolu, Milahn Ieremia, Amoe Wharehinga, Aria Monaghan.