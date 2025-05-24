Tukuafu eager for Black Ferns to take another step forward

Black Ferns (from left) Jorja Miller, Kennedy Tukuafu and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and United States players (from left) Olivia Ortiz, Erica Jarrell and Ilona Maher ahead of their clash in North Harbour. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND RUGBY

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu is pleased with how far her side has come so far.

But they are always demanding more of each other and nailing those finishing touches against a physical United States of America side this afternoon is at the top of the list.

Reflecting on their games against the Wallaroos and Canada already in the Pacific Four series, Tukuafu felt the Black Ferns had made great strides to grow certain areas of their game.

"But it doesn’t help when we don’t really nail the one percenters," Tukuafu told the Otago Daily Times.

"That’s going to be our goal this weekend. Getting out on the field and really nailing those one percenters — catch, pass, ruck security.

"Really happy with how far we’ve come and again, just making sure we capitalise on those moments and when we create space on the edges getting the ball there and finishing well."

Tukuafu, who will come off the bench for her 30th test, said the Black Ferns reviewed the United States — who are winless despite putting up some big fights — and knew the key areas to tackle.

"We’ve just said that we need to make sure we bring the physicality, line speed to try and pressure the skill set, all that basic stuff.

"But they’re very... unpredictable, so just making sure that we’re communicating, and making our tackles, so that it’s a good flowy game for us."

Preparation throughout the week had been good and Tukuafu said the Black Ferns sevens players had integrated well among the squad.

Stacey Waaka and Theresa Setefano, who played at the Rugby World Cup in 2021, start as the midfield combination, Jorja Miller gets her first shot at openside and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane debuts at halfback.

Chiefs Manawa front rowers Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu and Vici-Rose Green are also in line for their first tests.

Waaka will have a big task in her opposite in Ilona Maher — the most followed rugby player online in the world — who has also switched to union for the United States.

But there is another Black Fern who has caught Tukuafu’s eye in young fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who gets her third straight start.

"She’s 18 years old and she’s been able to come out and, you know, front up at a test match level," Tukuafu said.

"Test matches, no matter who you’re playing, is really hard. They’re the best players of their country and she comes out with such confidence.

"I’ve been really proud of her," she said.

The Pacific Four series has more importance than most years in 2025 in building towards the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Tukuafu said the series was "hugely important" in their bid to defend their world champion status.

"We’ve only got four tests until the World Cup.

"We just have to make sure we take the learnings from each game as they come and continue to be ready.

"Whether that’s the 32 in the squad now, or the women at home that are doing their work.

"We’ve got to be prepared for anything.

"These games have been great and good steppingstones to a huge World Cup in England."

Pacific Four Series

North Harbour, 3.35pm

Black Ferns: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano, Katelynn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Vici-Rose Green, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kennedy Tukuafu, Maia Joseph, Hannah King, Sylvia Brunt.

United States: Bulou Mataitoga, Emily Henrich, Ilona Maher, McKenzie Hawkins, Cheta Emba, Sariah Ibarra, Olivia Ortiz, Rachel Johnson, Kate Zackary, Freda Tafuna, Erica Jarrell, Hallie Taufoou, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Paige Stathopoulos, Hope Rogers. Reserves: Kathryn Treder, Alivia Leatherman, Charli Jacoby, Rachel Ehrecke, Tahlia Brody, Cass Bargell, Nicole Heavirland, Tess Feury.