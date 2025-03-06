Wallabies coach helping North Otago

Joe Schmidt has been helping North Otago choose their next coach. Photo: Getty Images

North Otago rugby has enlisted some heavyweight help to find its next coach.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has taken time out from preparing for the Lions tour to offer his thoughts on who should lead the Old Golds.

It is a remarkable coup for a tiny union to have one of world rugby’s elite coaches having an input into its coaching appointment.

Presumably, the link is with new North Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Sene Naoupu.

She was a heavyweight in the Irish rugby scene for years while Schmidt was coaching the Ireland men.

The Otago Daily Times understands the North Otago union has interviewed several candidates this week.

Schmidt, who Zoomed in from Australia, was joined on the interview panel by Naoupu, skills coach and former Otago first five Peter Breen, and NORFU life member Phil Hope.

The Old Golds coaching vacancy has been open since Jason Forrest announced last year he was not seeking reappointment after six seasons in charge.

Strong local contenders for the job include Tim Anderson, who guided Kurow to back-to-back Citizens Shields, and Kilifi Fangupo, the former outstanding North Otago halfback who has since coached at club and schools level.

The ODT understands a wildcard could be Luke Herden, the former Old Golds fullback turned midfielder.

Herden, the deputy principal at St Clair School in Dunedin, was backs coach for North Otago in 2023 and has coached at King’s High School, the Southern club and Otago under-19.

There is speculation the successful candidate will get some coaching help from someone within the Highlanders set-up.

Whoever gets the job has plenty on his hands.

The Old Golds have fallen behind the leading teams in the Heartland Championship, and last year missed the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.