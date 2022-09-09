Whaanga up for the challenge

Josh Whaanga leads John McGlashan College out for the South Island 1st XV Final match against Nelson College in Nelson last weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Josh Whaanga never imagined he would get to 50 games for the John McGlashan College First XV.

To get to 51? With a guaranteed 52nd game that could be the national final?

Dreamland.

Whaanga (18) said it was "pretty awesome" to reach the milestone when Johnnies beat Nelson College in the South Island final last Saturday.

"I didn’t know if I was going to get there because I did my hammie at the start of the year, so I was just stoked."

He made his debut for the First XV as a wide-eyed year 10 pupil on a tour of South Africa.

While he could not have imagined then that he would be helping McGlashan reach the New Zealand top four for the first time in the school’s history, the towering midfield back was confident of success when the team went to Nelson, and he led his team-mates out for the game.

"We knew we could do it. We haven’t lost a game this season, so I think that’s where the belief comes from.

"And it helps that we’ve got a team of 18-year-olds. We’ve been building for a few years."

The wider New Zealand rugby public gives McGlashan little chance of upsetting perennial Chiefs region champion Hamilton Boys’ in today’s top four semifinal in Palmerston North.

Whaanga just shrugs when asked about the enormity of the challenge.

"They’re obviously a well-renowned school for rugby, and we’re not, so it’s a big chance to put John McGlashan out there.

"Everyone’s worked really hard. We’re really proud of what we’ve done so far.

"We don’t need to change too much, really. We just can’t let the occasion get to us.

"The last three games, we’ve started off pretty slowly. But we’ve got trust in each other, and we don’t let that scoreboard pressure get to us."

Whaanga was originally from South Otago, where he was developed by father Adam, a well-regarded schoolboy coach, and older brother Matt, who played for Taieri before joining the Southland Stags.

The family moved to Dunedin six years ago and Whaanga did a year at Taieri College before starting at McGlashan.

He said he had learned a lot about the game from his brother, and his dad had also been a big influence.

"I’ve always been around rugby, ever since I was little, just going to trainings with dad and watching rugby every weekend.

"Matt’s been awesome. Just around the professional side of sport. And he’s been loving watching our First XV do well."

Whaanga is in his happy place — and he confirmed to the Otago Daily Times he was going nowhere.

He is staying in Dunedin next year to play for the Taieri Eels and take up a three-year development contract with the Highlanders and Otago.

"I grew up watching Otago and the Highlanders, and that’s always been the dream. To get an opportunity like this is awesome."

Whaanga is fully fit after his hamstring issues and ready for whatever lies ahead in Palmerston North.

He will relish the last couple of opportunities to pull on McGlashan white and head into battle with his midfield partner, captain Jack Timu.

"It’s awesome to play alongside Jack. We’re best mates off the field, and I think it helps with that sort of telepathic connection. He knows when I’m going to go, and when I’m going to offload to him.

"We’ve got different strengths, and we try to work together."

