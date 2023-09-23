Whaanga making most of chance with Otago

Otago winger Josh Whaanga tries to shake off the tackle of Sam Nock during an NPC game against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium earlier this month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A gap year? What’s that?

Josh Whaanga has been a lot busier than he thought he might be this year.

The 19-year-old left John McGlashan College last year with the goal of playing some club rugby with his brother and maybe getting a run for Otago this season.

He has got more than the odd run here and there. He has started every game for Otago.

Initially, he was seen as a midfielder, and he started the opening game against Tasman at centre.

But 15 minutes into his debut, Waisake Naholo pulled up lame and Whaanga was shifted out to the right wing, where he has remained all season.

He played most of his school rugby at centre and built a reputation as a bruising ball carrier.

But his height and pace have come in very handy for Otago and he is enjoying the extra space you get out on the fringe.

"You score some easy tries," he joked.

As for his unexpectedly heavy workload, well, he was "just hoping to get one game but it has been awesome".

"It has been a massive step up with the physicality and speed. But I think being with the Highlanders under-20s and doing preseason with them, it has helped me out quite a bit."

Josh and Matt Whaanga engage in a friendly arm wrestle in 2014. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Otago have not had much to celebrate this season. Their playoff prospects are on life support. A loss to Waikato in Hamilton tomorrow will consign the side to an early finish.

But Whaanga has had some nice moments. He has bagged three tries and one of those came against Southland.

His older brother, Matt Whaanga, plays in the midfield for the Stags, so they got to go head-to-head.

They are more mates than rivals. But they both appeared in an Otago Daily Times article in 2014 which helped stir some competitive spirit.

Matt, 17 at the time, had scored 33 tries, nailed 62 conversion and five penalties, and even landed a drop goal for the South Otago High School First XV that year.

His 307 points were believed to have been a record in the old Highlanders First XV competition.

But Josh, then just 10, crushed that haul. He scored 45 tries and drilled 86 conversions in a tally of 397 points for the Clutha under-11 team.

And this year he put big brother on his bottom when Otago beat Southland 31-21.

"I collided with him a couple of times. I think I got the better of him," he said with a broad grin.

"I got him and put him on his backside."

There was "a bit of send-off" as well.

"But we’re real close. I’ve learnt quite a lot off him."

The pair played together for Taieri in the Dunedin premier grade this season, which Josh described as a dream come true.

"He is a big mentor for me and I get a lot of advice off him."

Matt might want to stop handing out the tackling advice, though.

Whaanga has been moved back to centre for the crucial game against Waikato.

Openside Sean Withy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. His spot goes to Southern loosie Harry Taylor and Will Stodart will provide cover from the bench.

Nathan Hastie gets the nod at halfback and will partner Sam Gilbert, who moves to first five.

Jeremiah Asi and John Tapueluelu get a start on the wings and Finn Hurley has been named at fullback, which means the entire back three have switched out from the disappointing 36-17 loss to Taranaki last weekend.

Regular left winger Jona Nareki is resting a tight hamstring.

Lock Josh Dickson, who was a late scratching last week due to illness, will start from the bench, while prop Benjamin Lopas will also start from the pine.

NPC

Hamilton, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, John Tapueluelu, Josh Whaanga, Jake Te Hiwi, Jeremiah Asi, Sam Gilbert (co-captain), Nathan Hastie, Christian Lio-Willie (co-captain), Harry Taylor, Tom Sanders, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Benjamin Lopas, Saula Ma’u, Josh Dickson, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Josh Hill, Ajay Faleafaga.