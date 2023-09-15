Whale of a time on cards

Otago Whalers halfback Jordan McEntee-Walters gets off a spiral pass in preparation for Sunday’s game. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Jordan McEntee-Walters will be hoping to make a big mess on Sunday.

And on Monday he will be back to make sure it gets cleaned up.

The Otago Whalers halfback spends an awful lot of time at Forsyth Barr Stadium these days.

The 26-year-old is an assistant manager for the company charged with keeping the facilities spick-and-span.

But if everything goes to plan against the Canterbury Bulls on Sunday, celebrations could get untidy — someone might even leave a lollie wrapper behind.

A win should be enough for the Whalers to slip into the premiership semifinals, which would be quite an achievement in their debut season in the top tier.

Both teams are winless after two games, but the Whalers showed a lot of heart during the 36-20 loss to Counties-Manukau last weekend.

They were reduced to 12 men in the 25th minute when Keenan Masina was red-carded.

McEntee-Walters helped keep his side in touch with one of his trademark intercepts.

A thief in the night operates in the dark. But McEntee-Walters gets away with it in broad daylight.

He can slide his way into a passing lane and vanish with the ball before anyone can work out they have just had their pockets picked.

His stealthy ability to loom up unnoticed in the opposition backline is famous at the Kaikorai Rugby Club, where he has perfected the art of the runaway intercept.

So what is the secret to poaching an intercept?

"I study the people and study the main playmaker to see how they pass to see if I’ll have an opportunity to get an intercept off them," he said.

"It is a little bit of intuition and reading players how they pass."

He gathers a lot of his intel during the warm-up and he plays a lot of touch as well. That has helped him anticipate where to pop up.

"It is an easy way to score a try, I guess. You just catch it and run."

Not sure it is that easy, actually. But he certainly makes it look that way.

McEntee-Walters is Dunedin born and bred. He grew up playing rugby and played for the Otago Boys’ first XV.

He linked up with Kaikorai after leaving school. The outside back flirted with rugby league at high school.

But he joined the Whalers last season. The league season dovetails nicely with the union season and McEntee-Walters was keen to explore the game at the top level.

He had a solid debut season last year and has emerged as a key figure in the side this season.

"I know we have not picked up a win this season but I think it is coming," he said.

Well, he does seem to know where the ball is heading before it arrives.

NZRL Premiership

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Sunday noon

Otago Whalers (from): Tama Apineru, Opeti Tuimana, Michael Strydom, Matthew Vocea, Saia Fifita, Louis Tili, Jordan McEntee-Walters, Mikaele Mafi, Troy Anstiss, Benjamin Latu, Hagan Free, Eli Ellison, Noaese Foaitua, Paea Fifita, Ma’ole Faletolu, Sione Nau, Daniel Muasika, Keenan Masina, Misinale Fifita, Solomon Pole.



Canterbury Bulls (from): Ngaheke Nepata, Muipu Nati, Peneli Peneli, Josh Everett, Penitito Ilalio, Taniela Leka, Ketesemane Pouli, Cyrus Timo-Latu, Chanel Feala, Uriah Tuli, Cameron Godfrey, Uale Peneli, Kyle Amer, George Faiava, Jaedon Wellington, Matthew Black, Jimmy Wihongi, Champ Betham.