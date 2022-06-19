Sunday, 19 June 2022

Whitelock in doubt for ABs after playing final with broken thumb

    A bruised and battered Sam Whitelock celebrates after last night's Super Rugby Pacific final....
    A bruised and battered Sam Whitelock celebrates after last night's Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo: Getty Images
    All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock could be in doubt for the start of the test series against Ireland after it was confirmed he played in last night's Super Rugby final win over the Blues with a broken thumb.

    Crusaders coach Scott Robertson revealed that the veteran played in the final with a hand injury.

    "He's got an incredible capacity to play through pain…to play with a broken thumb. Last week he definitely wasn't right because he never says he's not right and he sort of hesitated.

    "This week he was so on. He was a commander-general. He worked so well with Scooter (Scott Barrett). The performance was a throwback to his best," Robertson said on arrival in Christchurch today.

    Whitelock's injury comes after fellow All Blacks lock Josh Lord was ruled out for the season after being named in the 36-man squad earlier in the week.

    Lord had an MRI scan during the week which revealed an ACL rupture, ruling him out for the rest of the All Blacks 2022 season.

    Whitelock and Lord were among five locks named in the All Blacks squad for the three-test series which starts July 2.
     

    NZ Herald

