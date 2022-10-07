Who the smart money is on in the NPC play-offs

The NPC reaches the playoffs stage this weekend. Hayden Meikle checks out the four quarterfinals and makes some predictions.

North Harbour winger Tevita Li. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Albany, tonight, 7.05

The oil: There seems little to separate the Battle of the Bridge teams, both of which finished with 6-4 records in the regular season. Harbour rides a three-game winning streak containing a bucketload of tries, while Auckland has been in patchy form in recent weeks.

Key Harbour player: Former Highlanders winger Tevita Li leads the NPC in tries (12), clean breaks (22) and metres gained (1106).

Key Auckland player: Bryce Heem tends to get the job done with little fuss in the midfield.

Prediction: The home team has too many in-form attacking weapons. North Harbour 36-24.

Wellington v Hawke’s Bay

Wellington, tomorrow, 2.05pm Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua.

The oil: The clash between these two was a tense affair in round seven until Wellington got up to claim the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in 13 years. The Magpies can’t reclaim the shield but knocking the Lions out of the NPC would be some consolation.

Key Wellington player: Livewire hooker Asafo Aumua is fresh off scoring four tries against Counties-Manukau.

Key Hawke’s Bay player: The Magpies have their own talented hooker in rising star Tyrone Thompson.

Prediction: Too much depth in the capital. Wellington 24-12.

Canterbury v Northland

Christchurch, tomorrow, 4.35pm Northland first five-eighth, Rivez Reihana. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

The oil: This, on paper, looks like a bit of a mismatch. Canterbury was made to look ordinary at times by Otago last weekend but should be more motivated this week.

Key Canterbury player: A tie between developing first five Fergus Burke and tackling machine Tom Christie.

Key Northland player: Rivez Reihana is starting to really impress as a backline general.

Prediction: Taniwha are not always scary. Canterbury 42-19.

Waikato first five-eighth Damian McKenzie.

Hamilton, Sunday, 2.05pm

The oil: The Chiefs derby is always entertaining — and so it proved just five days ago when Waikato pipped the slumping Bay by a single point.

Key Waikato player: Waikato will go as far as Damian McKenzie can take his team.

Key Bay of Plenty player: Kaleb Trask will need to fire if the Steamers are to beat their old rivals.

Prediction: Might be close for a while, but the Mooloo men should be too strong. Waikato 28-16.