Will the hot or cold Otago front agains BoP?

Which Otago team will show up for their fixture against Bay of Plenty in Dunedin tomorrow?

The side which was always second to the breakdown, or the hustlers who upset Auckland on Friday?

Otago have certainly had a mixed start to the NPC.

There were a lot of disruptions leading into their opening game against Southland two weeks ago.

Halfback James Arscott and co-captain Christian Lio-Willie got injured at training two days before the game, and star winger Jona Nareki suffered a head knock 10 minutes into the match.

Luckless midfielder Josh Timu did not last the half either.

Southland won the fixture 22-13 but left a lot of points out on the field.

They were a lot more dominant than the final score suggests. And Otago was just awful at the breakdown.

But the 27-25 win against Auckland represented a big step up.

Their set piece was solid — veteran hooker Liam Coltman was influential there.

They were a lot more effective at the breakdown and they defended strongly, which is something they have done in both games.

And they will need to be on top of their defence again. Bay of Plenty have been the form team in the competition.

They have picked up a four-try bonus point in all three of their games and lead the competition standings with 15 points.

It is a point not lost on Otago coach Tom Donnelly.

"Oh, yeah, they can play," he said.

"And they are prepared to attack from anywhere.

"But Locky [McCaffrey] has done a really good job with our defence.

"I’ve always been a big believer that your defence shows a little bit of the character of your team and I’m really proud of the character they have shown in the first few weeks around that."

Otago’s locking shortage is still in play, but Donnelly is confident they have the cover.

Will Tucker is still sidelined with a foot complaint and Donnelly has dropped University lock Ale Aho from the game day squad.

Loose forward Sam Fischli will partner Fabian Holland in the second row.

Blindside Oliver Haig will cover the spot and powerhouse loose forward Lui Naeata can also play at lock if required.

Naeata made a decent impact in his Otago debut on Friday. He looks to be an explosive ball runner and Donnelly commented earlier in the week that was something Otago has lacked in the last few years.

Lio-Willie has recovered from a hamstring complaint and will start from the bench. He is a strong ball carrier as well.

So is prop George Bower, who has been released by the All Blacks and will start from the bench as well.

Bay of Plenty outside backs Cole Forbes, Emoni Narawa and Cody Vai form a dangerous unit and the loose forward trio of Nikora Broughton, Joe Johnson and Jacob Norris will present some challenges for Otago.

The Steamers have got their lineout drive going as well, so Otago will need to be vigilant there too.

NPC

Dunedin, tomorrow, 2.05pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Josh Whaanga, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert (captain), Hudson Creighton, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Will Stodart, Harry Taylor, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Sam Fischli, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, George Bower, Rohan Wingham, Lui Naeata, Christian Lio-Willie, Nathan Hastie, Levi Harmon, Kyan Rangitutia.

Bay of Plenty: Cole Forbes, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Willis Halaholo, Cody Vai, Kaleb Trask, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Nikora Broughton, Joe Johnson, Jacob Norris, Justin Sangster, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Benet Kumeroa, Kurt Eklund, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Taine Kolose, Josh Bartlett, Filipe Vakasiuola, Semisi Paea, Kalin Felise, Flynn Henderson, Lucas Cashmore, Reon Paul.