Woodman shines with seven tries for Black Ferns

Portia Woodman celebrates after scoring a try with teammates Stacey Fluhler and Ruby Tui during their big win against Japan at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Portia Woodman claimed seven tries to make an immediate impression in her return from the sevens scene as the Black Ferns trounced Japan in their World Cup warm-up match.

Two weeks out from their maiden home World Cup, the Black Ferns made light work of world No 13 Japan in a match that resembled a training run exercise.

In their first test at Eden Park for three years the Black Ferns entertained a healthy crowd by running rampant, scoring 15 tries and recording their fifth highest score in history, at the venue they will play Australia as part of the triple-header World Cup opening day on October 8.

Under Wayne Smith's guidance the Black Ferns have now notched six test wins in succession this season – a remarkable transformation after record losses to England and France last year led to their damning cultural review and Glenn Moore resigning as head coach in April.

The trio of returning sevens stars all featured prominently for the Black Ferns.

Woodman and Sarah Hirini, the latter playing her first test in the XV-a-side code since the 2017 World Cup final win over England in Belfast, and Stacey Fluhler off the bench showed no rust to state their cases as Smith continues to ponder his first-choice squad.

Starring from the right wing Woodman claimed seven tries – three by the 24th minute – to send a timely reminder to everyone, including Smith, of her enduring class.

While Woodman impressed with her pace and power to beat defenders with every touch, she finished one short of her eight-try feat against Hong Kong at the last World Cup. She now sits second and third for most tries in a test for the Black Ferns, bettered only by Vanessa Cootes' nine in 1996.

Woodman's fifth try was the best – a 50 metre surge that finished with a step and fend that left the Japanese fullback for dead.

"It's absolutely incredible," Woodman said. "To get back into the Black Ferns team in front of a home crowd at Eden Park, I know my whanau is up in the corner there, so it's pretty incredible to be back out there again.

"What you saw there was not what was going on on the training field. I was a lost, headless chicken out on the training field," Woodman joked.

"The girls all really supported me so when I went out there I just had to do my job, which was catch the ball and run as hard as I can."

Hirini enjoyed her return from openside to score a try after captain Ruahei Demant provided one of many assists, while Fluhler got in on the act, too.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge also claimed a brace and slotted five conversions for a 22-point haul.

The Black Ferns scored seven first half tries to lead 45-7 at the break. Japan replied through blindside Seina Saito and replacement Sachiko Kato but were never in the contest.

On attack the Black Ferns relentless offloading and support play proved too much for Japan to handle.

Some of the Black Ferns work at the breakdown lacked the urgency and intent that will be required against the likes of England and France at the World Cup but they dominated to such a degree that Japan were never a genuine threat.

The visitors, with the little ball they did have, attempted to play the game at pace which played into the Black Ferns hands.

The merits of a blowout such as this are debatable but after playing their last test against Australia a month ago, the Black Ferns needed a hit out before kicking off their quest to defend the World Cup crown.

Black Ferns 95 (Portia Woodman 7, Kendra Cocksedge 2, Luka Connor, Sarah Hirini, Renee Holmes, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui tries; Cocksedge 5 cons, Renee Holmes 4, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu con)

Japan 12 (Seina Saito, Sachiko Kato tries; Megumi Abe con)

HT: 45-7