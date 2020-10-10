Southerners make the podium

Winning open national medals is always a big deal.

On Thursday night, Neptune swimmers won two in the same race.

Erika Fairweather and Caitlin Deans claimed gold and bronze respectively in the 400m freestyle on Thursday night.

It continued an impressive week for Otago at the national short course swimming championships in Hamilton.

Fairweather’s time of 4min 06.00sec left her two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Hayley McIntosh, of Phoenix Aquatics, finished in second.

Deans followed not far behind, clocking a personal best of 4min 08.66sec to secure bronze.

Fairweather added her third open medal of the week by claiming bronze in the 50m freestyle.

She finished in 25.74sec.

Neptune’s Tom Gold also claimed a medal in the men’s open 50m freestyle.

He finished in 23.25sec to hold off Atakura Julian.

Ezekiel Pine, also of Neptune, continued his impressive week as well.

He led the whole way, before being pipped at the wall in the men’s 100m individual medley.

His 55.72sec left him 0.15sec behind Luan Grobelaar.

In the morning’s age-grade races, Wanaka’s Benjamin Silipo claimed gold in the 15 years 400m freestyle, as well as third in the 200m breaststroke.

Neptune’s Jessica Scott won gold in the 17-18 years 100m individual medley, while Kiwi’s Madison Wills took gold in the girls 16-years 200m breaststroke.