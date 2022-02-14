Big St Clair win tightens table

The Division 1 interclub tennis points table has tightened up following Saturday’s ties at the Edgar Centre.

Competition leader Waimaru might have hoped to put further distance between itself and its main rivals, but instead succumbed to third-placed St Clair, which recorded a convincing win by eight rubbers to one.

Waimaru travelled south from its North Otago base with a strong-looking squad but found a full strength St Clair had an edge throughout the order.

Mackenzie and Jordyn Phillips picked up a victory in their doubles, winning the match in a super tiebreak, but that was to be the only consolation for the North Otago combination.

Waimaru’s number one man, Robin Jamieson, demanded an honest performance from his St Clair counterpart Mitch Sizemore, who prevailed 6-2, 6-3.

At number two, Jackson Kerr knocked off some rust ahead of the fast approaching Southern Open Teams Event, improving as the match wore on against Shaun Paringatai. Paringatai took the match 6-1, 6-3.

Sam Sherburd overcame Mackenzie Phillips in two tight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Otago Boys’ High School emulated St Clair’s exploits by conceding only one rubber against an under-strength Balmacewen 1.

Mya Haigh was authoritative in her win over Balmacewen’s Ella Richardson, the latter making her first competitive outing for two months following injury.

Aminah Ahmad backed Haigh up with a hard-fought victory over Shreenidhi Mahamuni.

Missing Paddy Ou, who was competing in the Southland Open, Balmacewen 1 promoted Gerard Farrell to the top spot in the men’s order where he took on Jaden Grinter, another rep player looking for time on court before the Southern Open Teams Event.

Grinter ran out a comfortable winner, but not before Farrell asked a few questions with his trademark serve and volley tactics.

At number two, Nick Cutfield found the going tough against rising junior Max Maclachlan, whose depth of shot left little room for Cutfield to upset his opponent’s rhythm.

OBHS number three Daniel Lund served well and found some deft touches in chalking up a 6-2, 6-4 win over Fraser Richardson.

Balmacewen 1 newcomer Matt Nolan got his team on the board, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Connor Morrison.

OBHS took all three doubles matches. The top men’s doubles was an entertaining contest won 6-3, 6-2 by Maclachlan and Grinter over Cutfield and Farrell.

Morrison and Lund came back from a set and 5-2 down to beat Nolan and Richardson in a super tiebreak, 6-7, 7-6 [10-8].

Haigh and Ahmad were 6-1, 6-4 winners over Mahamuni and Ella Richardson.

- Fraser Richardson