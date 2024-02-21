Kiwi tennis star to donate half of tour winnings to charity

Marcus Daniell in action at the 2020 Olympics, where he won bronze with doubles partner Michael Venus. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell is looking to rally against child poverty, animal abuse and the impacts of climate change.

One of New Zealand's most successful tennis stars, Daniell has pledged to donate half of his winnings from his final year on tour.

After a two-year hiatus due to serious knee injuries, the 34-year-old is back in action and looking for a strong end to his career at marquee tournaments including the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open and a shot at the Paris Olympics in July.

But this year Daniell is playing for far more than trophies or medals.

After donating 10 percent of his annual winnings in 2021, Daniell is aiming for $162,000 which he says could protect 28,000 humans from diseases and malnutrition, 138,000 animals from poor living conditions and mitigate 12,500 tonnes of CO2e from the environment.

An Olympic medalist, Daniell won bronze at the 2020 games in doubles with Michael Venus.

Daniell said he is excited to end his career on a high.

"It will be even more rewarding knowing that my on-court success will have a direct impact off the court by contributing to amazing charities who provide the biggest impact for people, animals and the planet."

He said he hopes to set a precedent for other athlete-led charities.

"As athletes, we have an amazing opportunity to use the power of sport for good and engage fans to help make the world a better place. My hope is that this commitment will inspire both fans and fellow athletes to consider the impact we can collectively achieve."