Venus and Routliffe winning combo

Michael Venus is having success in the mixed and men's doubles at Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealanders Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe have continued their relentless doubles form at Wimbledon, winning three matches from three to march deep into the men's, women's and mixed championships.

A marathon day ended for Venus and Routliffe just before 11pm (UK time) when they won their mixed doubles round-of-16 match in London.

The second-seeded Kiwi pair fought back to beat British duo Henry Patten and Olivia Nicholls 5-7, 7-5, 11-9 to advance to a quarter-final against another Briton, Neil Skupski, and American Desirae Krawczyk.

About 90 minutes earlier, Routliffe and women's doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski won a hard-fought quarter-final over German Laura Siegemund and Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

The second seeds' semi-final is against the seventh-seeded American combination of Caroline Dolehide and Krawczyk.

Men's doubles ninth seeds Venus and Skupski dominated two one-sided tiebreaks to beat Germans Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 7-6, 7-6 in their quarter-final.

They'll play another unseeded pair in the semi-finals - Patten and Greek Harri Heliovaara.