Achieving goals ‘hugely rewarding’

Dunedin Riding for the Disabled head coach Nicola Hayes and horse Kuia get ready to start their day helping others. Photo: Simon Henderson

It is "hugely rewarding" helping people with disabilities or who are experiencing specific challenges.

Those are the words of Dunedin Riding for the Disabled head coach Nicola Hayes.

When the riders reached their goals, their whole demeanour changed, she said.

Some riders arrive withdrawn, "then all of a sudden" they achieve their goals.

The local charity has about 40 riders who visit each week, rising to about 50 during the warmer months.

The riders are people with a range of physical, intellectual and social challenges.

Milestones for riders do not need to be significant to help create a positive change.

"It can be as simple as watching the connection a kid gets from patting a horse.

"You can see the whole tension of their body change ... it is hugely rewarding," Ms Hayes said.

For some children, it can be just making a gradual connection.

"I have been working with a rider, she has been coming two years now, just over two years, and she still won’t get on [a horse], but she is touching a horse now.

"She will actually touch a horse, she will high-five a horse, she will put her bottom on the horse — she is making progress towards getting on."

Ms Hayes began her journey to head coach at the charity organisation as a volunteer about 11 years ago, starting with simple tasks such as mucking out the paddocks.

She then began working for the charity doing maintenance and gradually moved into the coaching role.

As head coach, Ms Hayes helps develop goals for the riders.

"All the kids have individual goals that they are working towards.

"It is about meeting with the whanau and school and things like that and setting their goals, making sure they are actually attainable."

Ms Hayes is planning to travel to Marlborough to attend a workshop run by New Zealand Riding for the Disabled.

The umbrella organisation of local Riding for the Disabled groups delivers training each year that ensures coaches are kept up-to-date on topics such as rider engagement, safeguarding children and adhering to the Animal Welfare Act.

As expenses for Ms Hayes to attend the workshops will cost about $2000 and the charity has no government funding, it has set up a Givealittle page in hope people will help contribute towards the cost.

• To give, visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Dunedin Riding for the Disabled.