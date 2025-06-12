Genre-spanning performance

Glyn MacDonald will lead Saturday’s Dunedin Jazz Club performance with his trio, featuring vocalist Will Luhrs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Jazz Club continues its autumn concert series this weekend with a showcase of contemporary jazz.

Featured performers for the show, to be held this Saturday, from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall, will be the Glyn MacDonald Trio featuring Will Luhrs, who will present a combination of energetic instrumental work with Luhrs’ smooth vocal stylings.

Led by pianist and composer Glyn MacDonald, the Christchurch-based trio features bassist Luke Belcher and drummer Jono Blackie.

Their sound blends jazz tradition with modern sensibilities, shaped by MacDonald’s diverse musical experiences across Canada, Australia, and Aotearoa.

The first half of the concert will highlight the trio’s original compositions, before they team up with 18 year-old Luhrs for a series of genre-spanning arrangements.

Saturday’s performance will be a rare opportunity to see two generations of jazz talent together on stage, providing a rich and memorable musical experience.

Tickets available via www.dunedinjazz.club

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz