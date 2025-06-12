Digital art and music combined

Live music loops, improvisation, and taonga puoro combine with digital art in "Mai Te Uira", a unique collaborative performance, which comes to Dunedin next week.

Touring through New Zealand for Chamber Music New Zealand, "Mai Te Uira" brings the work of multidisciplinary artist Kereama Taepa (Te Arawa, Te Āti Awa) together with musician, producer and innovator Tiki Taane (Ngāti Maniapoto) .

The show will be presented at Dunedin’s Glenroy Auditorium next Wednesday, June 18, at 7.30pm.

Grounded in a karakia (prayer) that references the atua (spirit) and whakapapa (ancestry) of their artforms, Mai Te Uira explores the transformative nature of innovation.

Featuring animated digital art by Kereama, Taane taps into his own deep well of creativity to create live loops and improvisations in response on stage.

This collaboration is the result of a partnership between The Dowse Art Museum and Chamber Music New Zealand.

